Videos: Daniel Radcliffe Joins The Trevor Project For LGBTQ+ Chat Series SHARING SPACE

Mar. 30, 2023  

Actor Daniel Radcliffe joins The Trevor Project on the first episode of their new web series, Sharing Space, featuring candid conversations with LGBTQ young people. The talks will illuminate their unique personal journeys and explore what genuine allyship looks like. See a preview of the first episode of "Sharing Space" below!

The Trevor Project is the premier organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) young people ages 13-24. The mission of The Trevor Project is to end suicide among gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning young people.

Radcliffe was recently seen in the  film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, playing the greatest musician and sex symbol of our time, alongside Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna. Radcliffe just starred in Paramount's box office hit The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Season four of his TBS series "Miracle Workers," with Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni just wrapped production. Last season the anthology comedy was set along the infamous Oregon Trail, with Radcliffe playing an idealistic small-town preacher. Radcliffe also executive produces.

The second season, "Miracle Workers: Dark Ages," was set in the Medieval Period and starred Radcliffe as the hapless Prince Chauncey desperately trying to live up to his father's (Peter Serafinowicz) high expectations. The second season aired in 2020 while the original season, which saw Buscemi in the role of a weary God and Radcliffe as a low-level angel, aired in 2019. 2020 also saw Radcliffe alongside Ellie Kemper and Jon Hamm in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend," in which he plays the role of Kimmy's fiancé, Prince Frederick. The interactive special aired on Netflix in May 2020. Earlier that year Radcliffe returned to London's West End starring in the role of Clov opposite Alan Cumming's Hamm in Samuel Beckett's Endgame at The Old Vic. The Beckett double bill, featuring Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson, also saw Radcliffe and Cumming star in Rough for Theatre II, with both plays directed by Richard Jones. 2019 also saw the release of the true-life prison break feature Escape From Pretoria in which Radcliffe played the role of Tim Jenkin. Shot on location in Australia, the film is based on Jenkin's autobiography Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison. Radcliffe also starred in the comedic action film Guns Akimbo opposite Samara Weaving, playing Miles, a mild-mannered video game developer who accidentally finds himself starring in his own real-life and violent video game.

Since completing the final installment in the series of eight Harry Potter films in 2010, Radcliffe quickly proved himself a diverse talent. In 2011, he starred in a 10-month sell-out run of the Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The following year, Radcliffe starred in the horror/thriller The Woman in Black. He also starred opposite Jon Hamm in two seasons of the TV mini-series, "A Young Doctor's Notebook," a comedy-drama based on a collection of short stories by celebrated Russian author Mikhail Bulgakov. Other notable film credits include the survivalist film Jungle, in which Radcliffe stars in the true-life story of Yossi Ginsberg who was stranded alone in the Amazon jungle; Now You See Me 2, alongside Michael Caine; A24's indie hit Swiss Army Man with Paul Dano; Imperium, a thriller inspired by real events about white supremacists in America and Sony Pictures Classics' Kill Your Darlings. Radcliffe has also starred opposite James McAvoy in the feature film Victor Frankenstein; opposite June Temple in the horror-thriller Horns and with Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver in the romantic comedy What If. Radcliffe first appeared on stage in 2007 as Alan Strang, playing opposite Richard Griffiths, in Peter Shaffer's Equus. Directed by Thea Sharrock, the play then transferred from London's West End to Broadway in 2008. Radcliffe also starred alongside Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale in the sell-out Broadway production of the acclaimed original play The Lifespan of a Fact. Other Broadway credits include Martin McDonagh's comic masterpiece The Cripple of Inishmaan as Billy, which made its way to Broadway from London's West End, and a sell-out run of Privacy, a timely play about the digital age and technology, at NYC's The Public Theater in 2016. He has also previously won rave reviews for his performance as Rosencrantz, opposite Josh McGuire's Guildenstern, in Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at The Old Vic Theatre, London. A lifelong fan of "The Simpsons," Radcliffe has lent his voice to the show multiple times. First in November 2010, to the brooding vampire named Edmund for the show's "Treehouse of Horror XXI" special entitled "Tweenlight" and to the character Diggs, a new transfer student whom Bart befriends. Radcliffe has also made a guest appearance as himself in the HBO/BBC series "Extras."



