Videos: Daniel Radcliffe Joins The Trevor Project For LGBTQ+ Chat Series SHARING SPACE

Actor Daniel Radcliffe joins The Trevor Project on the first episode of their new web series, Sharing Space, featuring candid conversations with LGBTQ young people. The talks will illuminate their unique personal journeys and explore what genuine allyship looks like. See a preview of the first episode of "Sharing Space" below!

The Trevor Project is the premier organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) young people ages 13-24. The mission of The Trevor Project is to end suicide among gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning young people.

