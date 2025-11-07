Video/Photos: Radio City Rockettes & City of New York Unveil 'Rockettes Way' Street Sign

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of the Rockettes’ milestone 100th anniversary, the company is celebrating with a series of citywide activations honoring the legendary dance company. The festivities began this morning when the New York City Department of Transportation officially unveiled a new street sign renaming Sixth Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets as “Rockettes Way.” Check out photos and videos of the unveling celebration!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined current and former Rockettes for the dedication outside Radio City Music Hall, where the dancers marked the occasion by kicking together to “New York, New York.” The street renaming recognizes the Rockettes’ century-long contribution to New York’s cultural identity and will remain in place through November 21.

“The Rockettes have contributed to our city’s allure and served as a true New York City institution, bringing together generations of people each holiday season for the past 100 years,” said Mayor Adams. “Today, we are proud to honor their centennial anniversary by temporarily renaming the street in front of Radio City Music Hall as ‘Rockettes Way.’ Congratulations to the Rockettes on 100 years of high kicks, sold-out shows, and making New York City shine a little brighter every holiday season.”

The Rockettes’ 100th anniversary celebrations continue inside Radio City Music Hall during the 2025 Christmas Spectacular, where audiences will find special exhibits, archival costume displays, and limited-edition centennial merchandise. Guests can also enjoy themed concessions, including the commemorative “Rockettini” cocktail and Wooden Soldiers popcorn bucket.

Across New York City, several institutions are joining in the festivities. The Empire State Building has been illuminated in Rockettes-inspired holiday colors and features exhibits showcasing the group’s storied history. The Museum of Broadway will open The Rockettes 100th Anniversary: A Century of Sisterhood from November 13 through January 5, 2026. Other partners include Serendipity 3 (featuring a PB&J Frrrozen Hot Chocolate), Magnolia Bakery (a red-velvet Rockettes cupcake), Waterford (a limited-edition crystal ornament), and lifestyle brand Kith, whose capsule collection launches December 5.

“The Rockettes have always been part of the cultural fabric of New York City,” said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President, Productions, MSG Entertainment. “In this milestone year, we’re proud that iconic brands and institutions across the City are celebrating their legacy and honoring their lasting impact on entertainment.”

Limited quantities of the “Rockettes Way” street sign will also be available for public purchase beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the NYC CityStore at nyc.gov/signsales.

Photo/Video Credit: MSG Entertainment



'Rockette's Way' Unveiling

'Rockette's Way' Unveiling

'Rockette's Way' Unveiling

'Rockette's Way' Unveiling

'Rockette's Way' Unveiling

'Rockette's Way' Unveiling

'Rockette's Way' Unveiling