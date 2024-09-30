News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video/Photos: EMILIA PEREZ Main Trailer With Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, & More

The movie musical will be released on Netflix on November 13.

Netflix has released the official main trailer for Emilia Perez, the upcoming Spanish-language musical starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón.

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack. It is set to be released on Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK following a theatrical release in select theaters on November 1. Watch the trailer and take a look at photos below!

