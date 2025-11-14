Video: Zachary Noah Piser Can't Wait to Return to Carnegie Hall

On November 25 (7pm), an all-star lineup of Broadway performers will unite at Carnegie Hall for Seth Rudetsky and his Broadway Friends. Molloy University will present an intimate evening featuring Broadway stars singing the songs that shaped their careers—from early roles in junior high and community theater to the performances that brought them to Broadway. One of them is Zachary Noah Piser.

"[This lineup is] people that I look up to. Every single person on that list is someone who I either have worked with or I hope to work with or dream of working with because they have such an incredible reputation and their body of work is so incredible. I just feel so honored to be included in the lineup," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I don't think, I know it is going to be a truly extraordinary evening."

Zach most recently starred in Redwood on Broadway and also originated the role of Spencer in the world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2024. Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen (Evan), KPOP (Brad, OBC), Wicked (Boq). Off-Broadway: most recently Out of the Box Theatrics’ revival of LaChiusa’s See What I Wanna See (Janitor/Priest), Barrow Street Theatre’s West End transfer of Sweeney Todd (Tobias). Film/TV: In Your Dreams (Netflix), Host of PBS’s “Camp TV” series, in addition to being heard in Mean Girls and Snow White.

In this video, watch as he chats more about what audiences can expect from the big night!