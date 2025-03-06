Video: Women of Disney on Broadway Perform 'Anything Can Happen' on THE VIEW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, Disney on Broadway stars joined The View for a special performance in honor of Women's History Month, International Women's Day and Theatre in our Schools Month. The performance featured several women from Disney on Broadway including Sonya Balsara (Aladdin), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Anju Cloud (Aladdin), Bonita Hamilton (The Lion King), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Pearl Khwezi (The Lion King), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Courtney Reed (Jasmine), and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King).

The group sang Anything Can Happen from Mary Poppins, led by Ashley Brown, who originated the character on Broadway. They were also joined in song by several young performers, including Brown's daughter. Watch the performance here!

Disney on Broadway launched in 1993 with Beauty and the Beast, the first of Disney's hit Broadway titles that have been seen by nearly 230 million theatregoers worldwide. Disney Theatrical Productions has garnered 20 Tony Award wins and 60 nominations across its 30 years on Broadway.