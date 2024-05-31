Video: Will Brill Says His Tony Nomination Was 'Out of Left Field'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ten years after making his Broadway debut in 2014's Act One (and three Broadway shows later), Will Brill is back on Broadway and this time he is a Tony nominee for his stellar performance in Stereophonic.

"We were doing this play in a rec room in a school eight years ago," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Back then it was truly just laughing with friends in a room and bing like 'I can't believe that David Adjmi is letting us say these things!' None of us thought it would be on Broadway ever."

Watch as Will chats more about the play's journey to Broadway, his surprise to be nominated, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.