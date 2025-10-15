Video: Wayne Brady Previews West End Debut in TO SIR, WITH LOVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wayne Brady, currently on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical recently stopped by Sherri to discuss his experience in the show, and also previewed his upcoming West End debut in concert performances of To Sir, with Love.

During the show, Brady shared insights into his personal journey as a performer and how his ongoing projects have helped him rediscover his love for his craft. "Part of what I had to ask myself is, 'Why am I doing this?'... and I did that check with myself and I said, 'No, I do love doing this,' but I wanted to feel that spark. And I'm feeling that spark again... Moulin Rouge has made me love theater again. I love being on stage!"

For his upcoming West End debut in To Sir, with Love, Brady is excited to take on the role originated by actor Sidney Poitier in the 1967 film. "To step into Mr. Poitier's shoes even for a little bit is very daunting because he's one of our legends...It's a dream come true." Watch the conversation now, where Brady also talks about doing theater in New York at the same time as his daughter.

Brady is currently appearing as Harold Ziegler in Moulin Rouge! On Broadway, he’s previously appeared as The Wiz in The Wiz, Billy Flynn in Chicago, and Lola in Kinky Boots. His other theatre credits include Aaron Burr in Hamilton (Chicago), Collins in Rent (Hollywood Bowl, L.A.), Fred in Kiss Me, Kate (L.A.) and Charlie in Merrily We Roll Along (L.A.). His television credits include being a regular on Whose Line is it Anyway? a recurring role in How I Met Your Mother, Black Lightning, The Good Fight and American Gigolo. He has also competed on Dancing With the Stars and won the second season of The Masked Singer.