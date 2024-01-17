Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

The cast also features Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphey,’ and more.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 4 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS

A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

Watch Nick Fradiani, currently starring as Neil Diamond - Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Broadway, sing 'Holly Holy' below!

The cast of A Beautiful Noise, also features Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award® nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphey,’ and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Sweeney Todd).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production supervisor), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit: https://www.abeautifulnoise.lnk.to/originalcastalbumpr






RELATED STORIES

1
Amber Ardolino Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tonight Photo
Amber Ardolino Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tonight

Amber Ardolino will join the cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in the role of ‘Marcia Murphey’, beginning tonight, January 2, at the Broadhurst Theatre.

2
Video: Get a First Look at Amber Ardolino in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Amber Ardolino in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Watch a clip of Amber Ardolino singing 'Forever in Blue Jeans' from A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.

3
VIDEO: The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite L Photo
VIDEO: The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show

The company of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Broadway have revealed their picks for best line in the show and the answers are so good! Check out the video!

4
Exclusive: Amber Ardolino Gets Ready for Her A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Debut Photo
Exclusive: Amber Ardolino Gets Ready for Her A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Debut

She's ready to be forever in blue jeans! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Amber Ardolino is getting ready to join the cast of A Beautiful Noise as ‘Marcia Murphey’ and we are very excited to bring you a first look at Amber in rehearsals.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin
Beautiful Noise Keyart Reusable Tote Beautiful Noise Keyart Reusable Tote
Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler
A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Broadway Tee A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Broadway Tee

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz

Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint JubileeVideo: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction HouseLEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House
Video: Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway DebutVideo: Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
Video: Final Stephen Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This SpringVideo: Final Stephen Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Video
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Video
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
ALADDIN

Recommended For You