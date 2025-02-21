Video: Watch the West End's THE GREAT GATSBY Stars Sing 'My Green Light'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video of the West End's Great Gatsby stars Jamie Muscato and Frances Mayli McCann performing 'My Green Light'. THE GREAT GATSBY is slated to begin previews on Friday 11 April with opening night scheduled for Thursday 24 April (7pm). The show will run until Sunday 7 September 2025.

The Broaday production currently stars Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland in the leading roles. Watch their rendition of "My Green Light" here.

Joining Muscato (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Jay Gatsby and McCann as Daisy Buchanan, are Corbin Bleu (High School Musical) as Nick Carraway, Amber Davies (Pretty Woman) as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague (Hamilton) as George Wilson, John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables) as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jon Robyns (Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Buchanan and Rachel Tucker (Wicked) as Myrtle Wilson.

Completing the cast are George Crawford (Waitress), Jordan Crouch (Anything Goes), Kiara Dario (Miss Saigon), Frances Dee (Matilda), Aimée Fisher (Waitress), Tom Andrew Hargreaves (Pretty Woman), Alyn Hawke (Come From Away), Ediz Mahmut. (Hadestown), Jamel Matthias (Why Am I So Single?), Nevé McGuiness-Dyce (Starlight Express), Rose Ouellette (The Wizard of Oz), Sophie Pourret (Guys and Dolls), William Richardson (Les Misérables) and Lily Wang (Burlesque) as ensemble. As well as swings Liv Alexander (Cabaret), Taylor Alman (Greatest Days), Lauren Hampton (Mamma Mia!), Jared Irving (Aladdin), Samuel John-Humpreys (Sister Act) and Millie Mayhew (Wicked).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the West End stage in a dazzling new musical. The Great Gatsby opened at The Broadway Theatre in April 2024 direct from a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in late 2023.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted for TV, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the acclaimed Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Get ready to roar because the Tony Award-winning new musical The Great Gatsby is coming to London and will be the party of the century. Meet mysterious millionaire, Jay Gatsby. He entertains the rich and famous with riotous parties at his Long Island mansion yet never joins in. Gatsby longs instead to reunite with his former flame Daisy Buchanan, but Daisy comes from another lifetime, long before the money…

The show features book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) and is directed by award-winning Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) with choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), Tony Award®-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...) and Outer Critics Circle Award winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center).