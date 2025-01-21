Video: Ryan McCartan & Sarah Hyland Sing 'My Green Light' from THE GREAT GATSBY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last week The Great Gatsby on Broadway kicked off the Centennial Celebration of the timeless and enduring novel, with a grand soiree at the The New York Public Library.

The evening began with a gala performance of the hit show starring Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, at The Broadway Theatre, and culminated with a spectacular party at The New York Public Library, with all proceeds benefiting The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The celebratory evening toasted the final performance weeks for the show’s original stars, Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, and the passing of the torch to Broadway’s new Gatsby and Daisy, Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland.

Sarah Hyland will return to Broadway as Daisy Buchanan in the musical The Great Gatsby, beginning Monday, February 10. Hyland will star opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, who begins performances on January 21. Jeremy Jordan just played his final performance and Eva Noblezada will end her run on January 30.

Watch in this video as Hyland and McCartan sing "My Green Light" at the celebration.