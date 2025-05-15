Video: Watch THE GREAT GATSBY London Cast Perform 'New Money'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cast members of The Great Gatsby in London perform "New Money," led by choreographer Dominique Kelley. The video was recorded at Claridges Hotel, where The Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald was a frequent guest. The video features the production's ensemble as they dance through the Art Deco lobby with a 1920s throwback spectacle.

The productoin is now running at the London Coliseum until September 7. It stars Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Jay Gatsby, alongside Frances Mayli McCann as Daisy Buchanan, Corbin Bleu (High School Musical) as Nick Carraway, Amber Davies (Pretty Woman) as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague (Hamilton) as George Wilson, John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables) as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jon Robyns (Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Buchanan and Rachel Tucker (Wicked) as Myrtle Wilson.

Completing the cast are George Crawford (Waitress), Jordan Crouch (Anything Goes), Kiara Dario (Miss Saigon), Frances Dee (Matilda), Aimée Fisher (Waitress), Tom Andrew Hargreaves (Pretty Woman), Alyn Hawke (Come From Away), Ediz Mahmut. (Hadestown), Jamel Matthias (Why Am I So Single?), Nevé McGuiness-Dyce (Starlight Express), Rose Ouellette (The Wizard of Oz), Sophie Pourret (Guys and Dolls), Will Richardson (Les Misérables) and Lily Wang (Burlesque) as ensemble. As well as swings Liv Alexander (Cabaret), Taylor Alman (Greatest Days), Lauren Hampton (Mamma Mia!), Jared Irving (Aladdin), Samuel John-Humphreys (Sister Act) and Millie Mayhew (Wicked).

Meet mysterious millionaire, Jay Gatsby. He entertains the rich and famous with riotous parties at his Long Island mansion yet never joins in. Gatsby longs instead to reunite with his former flame Daisy Buchanan, but Daisy comes from another lifetime, long before the money…

The show features book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) and is directed by award-winning Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) with choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), Outer Critics Circle Award winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center) and Tony Award®-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...).