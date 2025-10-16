Video: Watch the Trailer for LEGO DISNEY FROZEN: OPERATION PUFFINS Animated Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Viewers will have the chance to return to Arendelle later this month when LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins ​​​​​comes to Disney+. Ahead of its debut on October 24, a new trailer for the special has been released, featuring the fan favorite characters of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and more. Kristen Bell, Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Alan Tudyk have all returned to voice their respective characters.

Taking place between Frozen and Frozen II, the LEGO special follows Anna and Elsa who want a fresh start in Arendelle and attempt to make the castle feel a bit more comfortable. While they struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home alongside a flock of menacing puffins.

A third installment in the beloved franchise was officially announced at D23 in 2024, when director and then-Disney Animation CCO Jennifer Lee revealed that the movie will hit theaters on November 24, 2027, the day before Thanksgiving. A fourth Frozen film is also in the works.

Lee will return to helm the third and fourth Frozen films, having previously directed the first two with Chris Buck. She also wrote the book for the Broadway adaptation. Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor, which made $1.281 million.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars. "Let It Go" went 8x platinum with 8M units sold stateside.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen closed at the St. James Theatre on March 11, 2020, having played 825 performances and 26 previews. The West End production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021, receiving 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. A filmed capture of the stage show is currently streaming on Disney+.