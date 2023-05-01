Video: Watch the Trailer for Andrew Keenan-Bolger's New Podcast THAT SOUNDS RIGHT

Gotham Production Studios will present a new Original Podcast, "That Sounds Right," hosted by Broadway actor, author and director Andrew Keenan-Bolger. "That Sounds Right" is a unique and entertaining celebrity game show podcast that delves into the world of lies and storytelling.

The trailer for the podcast is now available now, giving eager listeners a sneak peek into the exciting content that awaits them.

In each episode, Andrew Keenan-Bolger faces off with a different celebrity guest as they explore and dissect the origin stories of common phrases like "spill the beans." The catch? Sometimes the stories are entirely fabricated! This fun, engaging, and light-hearted podcast is sure to keep listeners on their toes as they try to figure out what's true and what's not.

The star-studded lineup for Season One includes notable guests such as Jackie Cox, Randy Rainbow, Heléne Yorke, Alex Wong, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Maggie and Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ellyn Marsh, and more.

Episode One is set to air on Thursday, May 4th, and will be available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Subscribe now to ensure you don't miss an episode of this captivating and hilarious podcast.

Join Andrew Keenan-Bolger and his incredible guests as they take you on a journey through the world of phrases, lies, and storytelling. With "That Sounds Right," you'll find yourself laughing, learning, and questioning everything you thought you knew about the sayings we use every day.