Video: Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt, Molly Gordon & More

The film is set to debut in theaters on July 14.

By:
Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane - lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. The film is set to debut in theaters on July 14.

When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

The cast also includes Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Caroline Aaron, and Amy Sedaris.

Theater Camp is based on a short film that Platt, Galvin, Lieberman, and Gordon made in 2020. Read reviews from the Sundance Film Festival premiere here.

Watch the new trailer here:






