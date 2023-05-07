Video: Watch the Music Video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem 'Make a Joyful Noise'

The single is now available on Decca Records.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
Click Here for More on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

Decca Records has released the new single of Andrew Lloyd Webber's specially commissioned Anthem for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla, entitled 'Make A Joyful Noise'.

Watch the music video for the single below!

The new work was performed live for the very first time at the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6 and - with its rousing opening and closing fanfare played by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force and jubilant chorus sung by The Choir of Westminster Abbey, accompanied by the Coronation Orchestra - was a standout moment. The Anthem also featured Abbey sub-organist Peter Holder, conducted by Organist and Master of the Choristers at Westminster Abbey, Andrew Nethsingha. The studio recording of the work features The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

With this release, Decca will be supporting the Royal British Legion and Age UK charities.

When Andrew Lloyd Webber discussed the text with His Majesty The King they talked about the writings of Solomon and Lloyd Webber suggested adapting Psalm 98 with its appropriate message "Make A Joyful Noise unto the Lord, the King". Of the Anthem, the composer recently said: "I played, and tried to sing, my early score for The King a few weeks ago. It seems so appropriate to the moment in the Coronation service."

The Coronation Orchestra (performing 'Make A Joyful Noise' at the Coronation service) comprises some of the world's greatest musicians drawn from the following eight leading orchestras of The former Prince of Wales' Patronages, from across the UK and Canada: Philharmonia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Regina Symphony Orchestra (Saskatchewan, Canada), English Chamber Orchestra, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Royal Opera House Orchestra and Welsh National Opera Orchestra.

The studio single version of 'Make A Joyful Noise' is performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Choir of Westminster Abbey, The Fanfare Trumpeters of The Royal Air Force, Westminster Abbey Sub-Organist Peter Holder, conducted by Organist & Master Of The Choristers At Westminster Abbey, Andrew Nethsingha.

The live recording of the world premiere performance of 'Make a Joyful Noise' at the Coronation service will be available on The Official Recording of The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla, also released by Decca. 'The Official Album' includes all music and spoken word (over four hours playing time) from the global event and features an official photograph from the day as cover art. This marks the first time ever a recording of a Coronation ceremony - a tradition which can be traced back more than 1000 years - has been made available globally to stream and download on the day of the service itself, thanks to advances in modern technology. It is an unprecedented event in both recorded music and British royal history, with Andrew Lloyd Webber's unique contribution playing an integral part.




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Review Roundup: Ivo van Hoves DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Met Photo
Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Met

Ivo van Hove, the Tony Award–winning director of Broadway’s A View from the Bridge, is making a major Met debut with Mozart’s Don Giovanni (May 5–June 2), re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the work’s dark corners. Read what the critics have to say!

Read the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham Event Photo
Read the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham Event

Lin Manuel Miranda has posted the lyrics to HamilTodd from the Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham event on Friday, May 6th. 

Andrew Lloyd Webbers King Charles Coronation Anthem Single Released Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem Single Released

Decca Records has released the new single of Andrew Lloyd Webber's specially commissioned Anthem for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla, entitled 'Make A Joyful Noise'.

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webbers Coronation Anthem for King Charles Photo
Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles

Watch the performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Make A Joyful Noise' at King Charles's Coronation.


More Hot Stories For You

Read the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham EventRead the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham Event
Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem Single ReleasedAndrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem Single Released
Video: Watch the Performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Make a Joyful Noise' at the Coronation of King CharlesVideo: Watch the Performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Make a Joyful Noise' at the Coronation of King Charles
OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9

Videos

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU