Video: Watch the 2025 Tony Nominees on Broadway HD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayHD is a streaming service for theater-lovers, hosting hundreds of captured shows from Broadway, Off-Broadway, the West End, and beyond. In addition to pro-shots, they've also got fan-favorite theatrical screen titles like Mary Poppins, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the television series Smash, and much more.

Before being Tony-nominated for Gypsy, Audra McDonald's most recent Tony win was for her captivating performance as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, which is available to stream worldwide on BroadwayHD. If you live in the US, you can also stream her moving turn as Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music Live! alongside other Broadway favorites like Christian Borle and Laura Benanti.

If you're hoping to stream performances by Jeremy Jordan and Megan Hilty, look no further than Smash, the TV series which inspired the currently running Broadway production. US subscribers can stream both seasons of Smash on BroadwayHD, which features Jeremy Jordan as Jimmy Collins and Megan Hilty as Ivy Lynn.

Taylor Trensch, nominated for a Tony in 2025 for his touching performance in Floyd Collins, is also on BroadwayHD if you know where to look — he sings the role of Mark in "La Vie Boheme" from Rent in the star-studded American Theatre Wing Centennial Concert. In addition, stunning costumes by Paul Tazewell (who's nominated this year for Best Costume Design for Death Becomes Her and recently won an Academy Award for Wicked: Part I) are visible in The Wiz Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, both available to US subscribers on BroadwayHD.

Looking to stream performances by other Broadway favorites, including Sutton Foster, Andrew Rannells, Kelli O'Hara, and more? Check out BroadwayHD at www.broadwayhd.com.