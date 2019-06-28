Video: Watch as Broadway Bares Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Stonewall!

This year's Broadway Bares raised millions by putting on a great show. In the show, they also honored the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in a beautiful dance piece.

On the piece, BCEFA said "At this month's #BroadwayBares: Take Off, in a piece of poignant storytelling and choreography by John Alix, recording artist and activist Mila Jam and actor Gabriel Hyman led peaceful and empowered protests honoring Stonewall. The cast lifted each other up, both physically and metaphorically, in the joyous number that celebrated those who paved the way for the LGBTQ+ community."

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Take Offraised $2,006,192 at two performances on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Stripathon, the online fundraiser led by the show's cast and crew, raised a record-shattering $1,066,129. This marks the first time in the fundraiser's history that Stripathon passed the $1 million mark, and the fourth year in a row it was the single largest contributor to the event's grand total.

This year's Broadway Bares put the lust in wanderlust, offering a tantalizing twist on world travel. The show celebrated Carnival and Day of the Dead, explored the strength and sensuality of Spain and Japan, teased the potential shenanigans of long flights and triumphantly landed at the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the birth of the modern LGBTQ-rights movement.

Watch below!





