Video: Watch an Acoustic Performance of 'If I Were A Bird' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has released a special acoustic video of “If I Were A Bird,” performed by Aline Mayagoitia and Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta, accompanied by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Rich Mercurio, and Yair Evnine. Check out the video here!

Additionally, fans can stream four tracks from the show, “Make It Work,” “Flying Away,” “Daydream,” and “Real Women Have Curves,” all performed by Joy Huerta, on https://realwomenhavecurvesbroadway.com/.

Tickets are currently on sale for Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, which will play at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre this spring. Previews for the new musical will begin on Tuesday, April 1, with an opening night set for Sunday, April 27.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is produced by Waitress producers Barry and Fran Weissler, and Jack Noseworthy. American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University produced the musical’s critically acclaimed world premiere in 2023. Based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, (Screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo) will feature music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo. With Real Women Have Curves, Joy Huerta will become only the second female composer of Mexican descent to have a show on Broadway. Cast and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is produced in association with Peggy Koenig, Stan Ponte, John Gore Organization, Ira Pittelman, Stacie and Steven Weisbrot, Michael Valdes, Michael P. Kruke, The Nederlander Organization, Erin and Ramesh Narasimhan, Emerald Drive, HGH Productions, the Independent Presenters Network, Jared King, Ira Kleinman, Peter May, Philip and James DeCarlo-Schnepper, Lilli and Jonathan Roth, Jayne Baron Sherman, Alicia Menendez and the Shubert Organization.