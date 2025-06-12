Video: Watch a New Trailer For MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Curtains up! Watch a new trailer for Olivier-nominated writer and performer Rob Madge's solo show, My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?), before it comes to New York City Center on June 12 through June 15. Watch the video now, which gives a look inside what audiences can expect from the Alan Cumming-produced musical's New York debut.

The musical is a triumphant and hilarious celebration of identity, creativity, and the profound bond between a parent and their child. As a child, Rob filled their home with grand performances, transforming into Mary Poppins, Ariel, and Belle with the help of homemade costumes, boundless imagination, and a little technical assistance (and occasional interference) from Dad. Their parents never said no—to a parade in the living room, to a costume change mid-scene, to a dream too big for the space it was staged in.

Now, through a treasure trove of home videos and theatrical magic, My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) brings those moments to life, celebrating the power of childhood imagination, and the profound impact of parents who simply love.