Alan Cumming Joins MY SON’S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Producing Team

Emmy, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning actor Alan Cumming has joined the producing team for My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)'s five night limited engagement at New York City Center from June 12 until June 15.



“I’m thrilled to be joining the producing team of this hilarious, bold, and deeply moving production,” said Alan Cumming. “This celebration of queer joy is exactly the kind of storytelling we need more of on our stages.”



New York City Center is welcoming Olivier-nominated writer and performer Rob Madge's triumphant and hilarious celebration of identity, creativity, and the profound bond between a parent and their child. As a child, Rob filled their home with grand performances, transforming into Mary Poppins, Ariel, and Belle with the help of homemade costumes, boundless imagination, and a little technical assistance (and occasional interference) from Dad. Their parents never said no—to a parade in the living room, to a costume change mid-scene, to a dream too big for the space it was staged in.



Now, through a treasure trove of home videos and theatrical magic, My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) brings those moments to life, celebrating the power of childhood imagination, and the profound impact of parents who simply love.



The production just released a new trailer giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect to see at New York City Center this June. The trailer can be found HERE.



My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is written by Rob Madge, directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet), and features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical). The production also features scenic and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight (Torch Song at The Turbine Theatre, London), lighting by Jai Morjaria (Othello at Lyttleton Theatre), sound by Tingying Dong (The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre), video by George Reeve (Old Friends), and orchestrations by Simon Nathan (Brexit: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe).



