Video: Watch a First Look at BRING IT ON at The Muny

The ultimate cheer showdown has officially begun! Watch a first look at Bring It On: The Musical, now running on the James S. McDonnell Stage at The Muny through June 22. Featuring show-stopping stunts, jaw-dropping choreography, and a powerhouse cast led by Jonalyn Saxer, Kennedy Holmes, and Bryce Williams, this high-energy musical brings the world of competitive cheerleading to life like never before.

Also appearing in the produciton is Taylor Sage Evans (Eva), Katy Geraghty (Bridget), Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Nautica), Aj Paramo (La Cienega), Katie Riedel (Skylar), Regine Sophia (Kylar), Sean Harrison Jones (Steven), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Twig) and Brandon O'Neal Bomer (Cameron), and Ava Noble (standby for Campbell and Eva).

Also rounding out the cast are Brady Adkins, Fernando Beltran, Elena de la Mora, Payton Ryleigh Derr, Halima Dodo , Megan Elyse Fulmer, Dylan Gessner, Jacob Guzman, Hunter Henderson, Rylee Hornsby, Jacob Horton-Agee , Kaitlyn Kaylor, Justin Martin, Bailey “Bailrok” Muñoz, Max Newman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Esosa Oviasu , Matt Rivera, Bex Robinson, Isaiah Rodriguez, Khalil Rogers, Ava Rose, Gordon Semeatu , Sarah Smith, John John Tarrayo and Jake Van Cleve.