Video: Watch 'What I Did for Love' from Goodspeed's A CHORUS LINE

The cast of A Chorus Line, led by Mikaela Secada as Diana, sing of their love for dance in "What I Did for Love." Goodspeed's production of the beloved musical is now running through November 2. A Chorus Line is conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett. It features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and is co-choreographed by Bob Avian.

Larry is played by Travante S. Baker. Kristine is played by Haley Bjorn (Off-Broadway: Hypnotique). Don is played by Aaron Patrick Craven (The Goodspeed: Oklahoma!). Cassie is played by Karli Dinardo (Broadway: Hamilton, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Moulin Rouge! The Musical). Al is played by Alex Drost. Bebe is played by Lisa Finegold (Broadway: Wicked, Head Over Heels, Rock of Ages). Paul is played by Diego Guevara. Mark is played by Patrick Higgins. Val is played by Beatrice Howell (Off-Broadway: The Little Dancer). Judy is played by Caroline Kane (The Goodspeed: Cabaret, Broadway: Water for Elephants). Maggie is played by Liesie Kelly. Bobby is played by Ryan Mulvaney. Richie is played by Jonah Nash. Connie is played by Emma X. O’Loughlin. Mike is played by Mario Rizzi. Zach is played by Clifton Samuels (The Goodspeed: Carnival!; Broadway: Elf (Revival), Mrs. Doubtfire, Amazing Grace). Greg is played by Sammy Schechter. Diana is played by Mikaela Secada (Broadway: Back to the Future). Shelia is played by Scarlett Walker (Broadway: Carousel). The ensemble will feature Christian Feliciano, Abbey Friedmann and Erica Peréz-Gotay.

The singular sensation of musicals makes its Goodspeed debut in a dazzling 50th anniversary production! A Chorus Line pulls back the curtain and reveals the hopes and hurts of 17 professional dancers vying for a job in a Broadway chorus. Heartbreak, talent, and passion are center stage in this Pulitzer Prize-winning, show business classic for anyone who’s ever had a dream and put it all on the line.

A Chorus Line is directed by Rob Ruggiero (The Goodspeed: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Oliver!, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, Show Boat, 1776, and many others; Broadway: High, Looped). Parker Esse will choreograph the production (The Goodspeed: South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, The Most Happy Fella; Broadway (associate choreographer): Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities). Music direction is by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza (The Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including All Shook Up, Ragtime, Maggie, South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Swings for this production are Maggie Bergman and Matthew Quintero.

Scenic design is by Ann Beyersdorfer (The Goodspeed: The Mystery of Edwin Drood). Costume design is by Joseph Shrope. Lighting design is by John Lasiter (The Goodspeed: Oliver!, Rags, La Cage aux Follies). Sound design is by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor.