Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS on the PBS Great Performances Concert

The concert airs tonight, May 12 at 9pm ET (check local listings) on PBS.

By:
WAITRESS
PBS has shared a sneak peek of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Mueller singing "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress the Musical from tonight's Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best concert.

The concert special is a glittering revue hosted by two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster showcasing milestone shows and songs from 1973 to 2023, performed by a cast of original stars and a new generation of up-and-coming talent. The concert airs tonight, May 12 at 9pm ET (check local listings) on PBS.

The gala concert also features performances by Chita Rivera singing "All That Jazz," Vanessa Williams performing from "Kiss of the Spider Woman," Donna McKechnie and Robyn Hurder paying tribute to "A Chorus Line," the original "Wiz" André De Shields performing "So You Wanted To See The Wizard," and many more.

PBS has also shared other performances ahead of the concert, including Sutton Foster performing "Being Alive" from Company, and performances from Corbin Bleu and Rob McClure. Watch the performances here.

Watch Sara Bareilles and Jessie Mueller's performance here:






