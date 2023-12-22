Video: Watch SWEENEY TODD's Tiny Desk Concert Featuring Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More

See "My Friends," "By the Sea" and more.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

The cast of Sweeney Todd took part in a Tiny Desk Concert! 

Watch Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford and more from the cast below!

Attend the tale! Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London. Director Thomas Kail helms the return of this musical thriller starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.



RELATED STORIES

1
Heartstoppers Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Joe Locke, the breakout star of Netflix’s hit show “Heartstopper,” will make his Broadway debut this in the Tony Award-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

2
Photo: See Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in New Art for SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photo: See Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in New Art for SWEENEY TODD

Check out new art for Sweeney Todd on Broadway starring Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster!

3
Exclusive: SWEENEY TODD Cast Unites to Sing Carols For A Cure Photo
Exclusive: SWEENEY TODD Cast Unites to Sing Carols For A Cure

Cast members from Sweeney Todd  came in to record 'We’ll Be There.' Nathan Salstone was the Musical Director, Arranger for this recording.

4
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Aaron Tveit will star as Sweeney Todd, and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will star as Mrs. Lovett, in the Tony-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

