Video: Watch SWEENEY TODD's Tiny Desk Concert Featuring Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More

The cast of Sweeney Todd took part in a Tiny Desk Concert!

Watch Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford and more from the cast below!

Attend the tale! Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London. Director Thomas Kail helms the return of this musical thriller starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.