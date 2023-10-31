Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lizzy McAlpine

The performance was part of the Mean Girls star's first of four New York concert next week.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Broadway alum Reneé Rapp was joined on stage by singer Lizzy McAlpine to sing "For Good" from Wicked at her New York City concert.

"I love Wicked so much and I thought it would be fun, since I'm here in New York, to cover a Wicked song," Rapp said, celebrating the musical's 20th anniversary last night. 

The performance was part of the Mean Girls star's first of four New York concerts this week. Rapp will bring the "Snow Hard Feelings" tour to Brooklyn tonight and Thursday before returning to Terminal 5 in Manhattan on Friday. Check out all of her tour dates here.

Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film / TV acting, and Broadway. The North Carolina native’s career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway in 2019. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling.

Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single “Tattoos.” Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners.

The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single “Too Well” has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Her sold out ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour, with support from Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, sold over 65K tickets within the first 24 hours alone.

She will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming movie musical adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power, while her debut LP, Snow Angel, is primed to fully showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.

Watch the full performance here:

Get a closer look at Reneé Rapp and Lizzy McAlpine singing "For Good" here:



