Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 9:00 am local time for each city.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Reneé Rapp has dropped new headline tour dates ahead of her upcoming debut album, "Snow Angel."

Rapp will be taking the "Snow Hard Feelings Tour" to New York City, Boston, Seattle, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, and more. International dates include stops in France, Germany, Ireland, Amsterdam, and more. Check out the complete list of tour dates below!

A special artist presale will begin on Wednesday, June 21 at 9:00 am local time for all dates. Find out how to get access to the presale in your city here.

Last week, Rapp released the title track from her upcoming debut album, "Snow Angel." The LP will be released on August 18. The album was recorded while she filmed the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Rapp released her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone," in November of 2022, featuring seven tracks, including "Too Much" and "In the Kitchen." The EP was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022. A deluxe edition of the EP was released earlier this year.

Rapp is starring in the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George. She can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

Watch the "Snow Angel" music video here:

Reneé Rapp 'Snow Hard Feelings' Tour Dates

September 15 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX - Tickets

September 17 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX - Tickets

September 18 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX - Tickets

September 20 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO - Tickets

September 21- The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT - Tickets

September 23 - Life Is Beautiful - Las Vegas, NV - Tickets

September 25 - Soma - San Diego, CA - Tickets

September 28 - Arizona Financial Theatre- Phoenix, AZ- Tickets

September 30- Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA - Tickets

October 02 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA - Tickets

October 05- Queen Elizabeth Theatre- Vancouver, BC, Canada - Tickets

October 06- Roseland Theater- Portland, WA - Tickets

October 07 - The Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA -Tickets

October 10- The Fillmore- Minneapolis, MN - Tickets

October 11 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL - Tickets

October 13 - Egyptian Room At Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN - Tickets

October 14- The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI - Tickets

October 16- Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN -Tickets

October 17 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA - Tickets

October 18 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC - Tickets

October 21 - Mtelus - Montreal, QC, Canada - Tickets

October 22 - History - Toronto, On, Canada - Tickets

October 24 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA - Tickets

October 25- Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA - Tickets

October 27 - The Anthem - Washington, DC - Tickets

October 28 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA - Tickets

October 30 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY - Tickets

November 02 - Avant Gardner: Great Hall - Brooklyn, NY - Tickets

February 13 - Olympia - Paris, France - Tickets

February 15 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne , Germany - Tickets

February 16 - Huxley - Berlin, Germany - Tickets

February 19 - Melkweg The Max - Amsterdam , Netherlands - Tickets

February 20 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels , Belgium - Tickets

February 23 - Apollo - Manchester , UK - Tickets

February 25 - O2 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow , UK - Tickets

February 28 - Academy - Birmingham , UK - Tickets

March 01 - Hammersmith Apollo - London , UK - Tickets

March 04 - 3Olympia - Dublin, Ireland - Tickets

Photo Credit: Little Fang




