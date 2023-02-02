Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Androgynous' from His Latest Broadgrass Album

'The Road to Find Out- North' is now available where music is sold.

Feb. 02, 2023 Â 

Exclusive: Watch Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Androgynous' from His Latest Broadgrass Album When he isn't busy being Nick Arnstein, Ramin Karimloo is making beautiful music in a style of his very own. In November, Ramin and his Broadgrass Band released their latest album, The Road to Find Out- North, which is now available to purchase and stream. The EP is the third of a four-part series, also including The Road to Find Out- East (2014) and The Road to Find Out- South (2016).

Below, BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive look at "Androgynous", performed onstage at the Green Room 42 with his Broadgrass bandmates, Alan Markley and Sergio Ortega.

Karimloo can currently be seen on Broadway in Funny Girl. He most recently has been starring for the past two seasons as 'Kian Madani' in the BBC One medical drama, "Holby City." He is best known to American audiences in his critically acclaimed portrayal of 'Jean Valjean' in the Broadway revival of Les MisÃ©rables for which he was nominated for the 2014 Tony Award for Leading Actor in a Musical. Other Broadway / NYC includes 'Gleb Vaganov' in Anastasia (Broadway), 'Archibald Craven' in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Center) and White Rabbit, Red Rabbit (Off-Bway). West End and London theater includes Phantom of the Opera (Phantom), Les MisÃ©rables (Valjean), Love Never Dies (Phantom), Miss Saigon (Chris) and Murder Ballad; upcoming London concerts: Sunset Boulevard (Joe Gillis), Rumi: The Musical. Ramin has played the roles of 'Che' in Evita and 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar all over the world from the Kennedy Center in DC to Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.



