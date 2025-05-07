Videos: Imelda Staunton, Christopher Wheeldon, and More Accept 2025 Olivier Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Olivier Awards 2025 were held on Sunday, April 6 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter. Watch videos of acceptance speeches from Imelda Staunton, Layton Williams, Christopher Wheeldon, Lesley Manville, and more in the playlist below!

The big winners of the night included The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Fiddler on the Roof, which won Best new Musical and Best Musical Revival. Giant and Oedipus won Best New Play and best Revival. See the full list of winners here and the performances here.