Video: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas Day.

By: Nov. 26, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 3 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie
Video: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE

The Color Purple film has released a new promo featuring interviews with the cast and new clips from the film, including "Hell No," "Mysterious Ways," and "Push Da Button."

This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah WinfreySteven SpielbergScott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film stars Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Taraji P. HensonDanielle BrooksColman DomingoCorey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, David Alan GrierPhylicia Pearl Mpasi, and more.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda RussellAllee Willis and Stephen Bray

Watch the new promo here:



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Halle Bailey Sings Huckleberry Pie From THE COLOR PURPLE Photo
Video: Halle Bailey Sings 'Huckleberry Pie' From THE COLOR PURPLE

Following her performance in The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey is continuing her year by playing Nettie in The Color Purple movie musical. Bailey plays Nettie, the younger sister of Celie, who is first played by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi before Fantasia Barrino takes on the mature version. Nettie is later played by Ciara. Watch the video!

2
Social Roundup: First THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Reactions Photo
Social Roundup: First THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Reactions

The first reactions to the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple are here! While formal reviews will be released at a later date, take a look at what the first audiences who have seen the movie posted to social media. The Color Purple stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, and more.

3
Halle Bailey Co-Wrote a New Song For THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Photo
Halle Bailey Co-Wrote a New Song For THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Halle Bailey has co-written a new song for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. The song, titled 'Keep It Movin',' is sung by Bailey as Nettie in the film, along with Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, who plays young Celie. The Little Mermaid star worked on the song with Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney and Morten Ristorp.

4
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now Photo
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now

Get ready to be swept away by the newly reimagined movie musical version of The Color Purple, starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. To make things even better, Fandango’s “Gift a Ticket” offering for the movie was selected by the film’s producer Oprah Winfrey as one of Oprah’s 2023 Favorite Things Holiday Gifts List. 

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBSVideo: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Video: Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBSVideo: Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Exclusive: John Stamos Writes About Broadway Experiences In New Memoir; Read About His Time in HOW TO SUCCEEDExclusive: John Stamos Writes About Broadway Experiences In New Memoir; Read About His Time in HOW TO SUCCEED
Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Videos

Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You