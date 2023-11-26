Video: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

The Color Purple film has released a new promo featuring interviews with the cast and new clips from the film, including "Hell No," "Mysterious Ways," and "Push Da Button."

This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film stars Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, David Alan Grier, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and more.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Watch the new promo here: