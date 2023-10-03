Video: Watch Matt Bomer & Jelani Alladin in the FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer With Jonathan Bailey, Noah J. Ricketts & More

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated limited series FELLOW TRAVELERS, the epic love story and political thriller led by Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band) and Jonathan Bailey (Company, Wicked movie).

Created for television by Oscar® nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, HOMELAND), the eight-episode drama premieres Friday, October 27, on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers before making its on-air debut on SHOWTIME Sunday, October 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Internationally, the series will premiere on Paramount+ on October 27 in Canada and on October 28 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany Switzerland and Austria.

FELLOW TRAVELERS also stars Jelani Alladin (Frozen on Broadway), Allison Williams (Girls, Peter Pan Live) and Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen on tour, The Great Gatsby).

Bomer and Nyswaner executive produce with Robbie Rogers (All American, My Policeman) and Dee Johnson. Daniel Minahan (Halston, American Crime Story: Versace) executive produces and also directs the first two episodes. FELLOW TRAVELERS is co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME.

Created by Nyswaner, FELLOW TRAVELERS is based on the novel by Thomas Mallon. Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man who’s brimming with idealism and religious faith.

They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams) and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s while facing obstacles in the world and within themselves.

Photo Credit: Kurt Iswarienko/SHOWTIME

Watch the trailer here:



