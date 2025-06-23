Video: Watch Marisha Wallace Sing 'Maybe This Time' From CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Broadway's next Sally Bowles, Marisha Wallace, singing "Maybe This Time" from the beloved Kander & Ebb musical. Wallace will be joining the hit Broadway musical, alongside Billy Porter as the Emcee, on Tuesday, July 22 for the production’s final 13 weeks through Sunday, October 19. She previously performed the role in the West End.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club’s 14-month run on Broadway has coincided with a wave of domestic and global events—including the rise of authoritarian forces both abroad and here at home—that have only underscored the musical’s enduring power as both entertainment and warning.

The song is featured on a new live album that Wallace will be releasing this summer. Set for release on August 15, the album features tracks from Dreamgirls, Annie, Funny Girl, and more.

Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner and 2024 Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.