Video: Watch Madison Kopec Sing 'Drift' from HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

How to Dance in Ohio is running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

How to Dance in Ohio Show Information
How to Dance in Ohio is now running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre and you can catch a first look at "Drift" performed by Madison Kopec and the rest of the company below!
 
How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt and poignant new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. As a group of seven autistic young adults prepare for their first ever formal dance-they face a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.

With book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts - How to Dance in Ohio began previews on November 15, 2023.







