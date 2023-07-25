Video: Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer With Norbert Leo Butz, Jennifer Nettles & More

The film will be released on Friday, October 13.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

The trailer for The Exorcist: Believer, starring Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr., two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles, has been released.

Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 13, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer.  

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Odom Jr.) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own.

But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar® winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before.

The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela’s neighbor, and Nettles and Butz as the parents of Katherine, Angela’s friend.

Odom Jr. won a Tony Award for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. He has also been seen in Leap of Faith. He will return to Broadway this year in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch.

Butz has been seen on Broadway in My Fair Lady, Big Fish, Dead Accounts, Catch Me If You Can, Enron, Is He Dead?, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, and more.

Nettles has been seen on Broadway in Waitress and Chicago. She released an album of Broadway standards in 2021.

When The Exorcist, based on the best-selling book by William Peter Blatty, was released, it changed the culture forever, obliterating box office records and earning 10 Academy Award® nominations, becoming the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture. 

The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

Watch the new trailer here:






