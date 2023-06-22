Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKE

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke are coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, June 23.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

In an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke, Gleeks get the moment they have been waiting for: Lea Michele and Darren Criss reuniting to belt out Broadway showstoppers!

Watch a new video clip of Michele and Criss return to their Glee days for a cover of Meatloaf's "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," which was sung on an episode of the hit musical series.

Michele, Criss, and a fan outside of the Funny Girl theatre in the episode

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld exclusively premiered a video clip of Sara Bareilles, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Phillips repping Girls5Eva in another upcoming episode. Watch it here.

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke are coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, June 23. This season will also include Sheryl Lee Ralph, Alanis MorissetteAlison BrieCara DelevingneCedric the EntertainerAvril LavigneDanny Pudi, Yungblud, the casts of “Ghosts,” Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” and more.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” landed top honors at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for its fifth consecutive Emmy win. The series has been nominated every year since eligible and won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons, one of only a handful of programs in history to do the same.

Further recognition for the series includes multiple Producer Guild Award wins, a Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards win and a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination.

Watch the video clip here:





