Video: Watch Kelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming & More in THE HOURS Preview Ahead of its Premiere on PBS

Watch Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, and more in a preview of the filmed capture of The Met's recent production of The Hours, ahead of its premiere tonight on PBS.

The Hours will air tonight, Friday, March 17 at 9 p.m. on PBS. Check your local listings here.

Fleming makes her return to the Met in this new opera by from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts, adapted from Michael Cunningham's novel, inspired by Virginia Woolf's "Mrs. Dalloway."

Also inspired by the 2002 Oscar-winning film, the opera follows three women from different eras who each grapple with inner demons and their roles in society.

The opera also stars opera star Joyce DiDonato. Phelim McDermott directs with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting. Christine Baranski hosts the special.

The powerful story takes place in a single day and concerns three women from different eras-Virginia Woolf (DiDonato) in London in 1923, as she struggles to write her masterpiece Mrs. Dalloway; Los Angeles housewife Laura Brown (O'Hara), in 1949, who yearns for an escape from her loving family at the same time as she prepares for her husband's birthday; and, in 1999, editor Clarissa Vaughan (Fleming), a New Yorker haunted by the past as she plans a party to celebrate her closest friend in his final hours.

In addition to McDermott, who received wide acclaim for his staging of Philip Glass's Akhnaten, the creative team includes set and costume director Tom Pye, lighting designer Bruno Poet, projection designer Finn Ross, choreographer Annie-B Parson in her Met debut, and dramaturg Paul Cremo.

Watch a preview of the special here:

Watch O'Hara, Fleming, and DiDonato sing the final trio from The Hours here: