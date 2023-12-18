Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey's Parody of 'Sisters'

The parody was written by David Lindsay-Abaire.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

Kimberly Akimbo Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Kimberly Akimbo

Watch Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey's parody of 'Sisters' from White Christmas! 

The parody was written by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Check out the video below!

About Kimberly Akimbo 

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. Based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name, Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. It's the rare example of a good play that has become an even better musical.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway (@akimbomusical)




RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A Photo
Exclusive: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. See photos of cast members from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, hit the recording studio below for Carols for a Cure 2023! See photos of stars Alli Mauzey, Tony-winner Bonnie Milligan and more!

2
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule Photo
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule

Victoria Clark, who took home the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo, recently announced via Instagram that she will 'cut back' her performance schedule in the musical.

3
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBOs Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theat Photo
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater

Watch Kimberly Akimbo cast members Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey show audiences where to eat when they come to see the show on Broadway!

4
Kimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in January Photo
Kimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in January

Get ready to experience the acclaimed 'KIMBERLY AKIMBO' Broadway cast album in a brand new way with the upcoming 2-LP vinyl edition. Find out more about this special release and relive the magic of this Tony Award-winning musical.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Kimberly Akimbo Name Beanie Kimberly Akimbo Name Beanie
Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Names Tee Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Names Tee
Kimberly Akimbo Life Decal Kimberly Akimbo Life Decal
Kimberly Akimbo Logo Mug Kimberly Akimbo Logo Mug

More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington PostTheatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post
Photos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on BroadwayPhotos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on Broadway
Photos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATEPhotos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATE
SOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances on BroadwaySOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ALADDIN
Ticket Central WONKA
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You