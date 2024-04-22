Video: Watch Jordan Tyson Sing 'If This Is Love' in THE NOTEBOOK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Jordan Tyson sing 'If This Is Love' in The Notebook on Broadway!

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook is currently playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre. The musical features music and lyrics by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

In the play, Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.