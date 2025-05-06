Video: Watch Jasmine Amy Rogers Perform at BC/EFA's BROADWAY DREAM ROLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jasmine Amy Rogers, a Tony nominee for her Broadway debut as Betty Boop, closed Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' inaugural Broadway Dream Roles with a moving performance of Broadway Cares’ mobilizing anthem, “Help is on the Way,” written by David Friedman. A bevy of Broadway’s brightest stars lit up the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 28, 2025 for the new concert.

Broadway Dream Roles delivered an electrifying mix of more Broadway favorites – Erich Bergen, Liz Callaway, 2024 Jimmy Award winner Damson Chola Jr., Tom Francis Jennifer Holliday, Lesli Margherita, Andrea Martin, Jimin Moon and Zachary Noah Piser – in a revealing, exhilarating and inspiring concert, which opened with a special performance by The Broadway Boys. The evening also included a hilarious special appearance from the cast of Broadway's Operation Mincemeat – David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts.

Watch Rogers' fellow Tony nominee, Sunset Blvd star Tom Francis, perform "One Song Glory" from Rent here. Check out more video, including performances from Holliday, Margherita, Francis, and more here.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.