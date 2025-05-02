Video: Highlights from BC/EFA's BROADWAY DREAM ROLES Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A bevy of Broadway’s brightest stars - from icons Jennifer Holliday and Andrea Martin to show-stopping newcomers Tom Francis and Jasmine Amy Rogers - lit up the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 28, 2025, at the inaugural Broadway Dream Roles. The lineup brought to life the characters they’ve always longed to play through spectacular performances and heartfelt storytelling. Get a first look at highlights from the event!

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Dream Roles delivered an electrifying mix of Broadway favorites - Erich Bergen (BOOP! The Musical), Liz Callaway (Baby), 2024 Jimmy Award winner Damson Chola Jr., Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard), Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Andrea Martin (McNeal), Jimin Moon (Sunset Boulevard), Zachary Noah Piser (Redwood) and Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical) - in a revealing, exhilarating and inspiring concert, which opened with a special performance by The Broadway Boys.

“Broadway is built on dreams, and it’s been magical to see our industry’s best bring those dreams to life at this inaugural event,” said Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “The evening also symbolizes the collective dreams made possible by everyone in that room - from the stars onstage to the teams behind the scenes and our dedicated donors in the audience - as they provide lifesaving meals and medication to people in need across the country with their unwavering commitment.”

Kara Young (Purpose) hosted the standing-room-only event, welcoming Broadway Cares supporters to an unforgettable evening. Young led a cast of Broadway’s best and a four-piece band with her signature warmth and wit - even sharing her own dream role, the zany and delightful Mrs. Lovett from Sweeney Todd.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.