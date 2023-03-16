Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENCORES!
Click Here for More on ENCORES!

Video: Watch Highlights of Donna Murphy and More in Encores! DEAR WORLD

New York City Center Encores! is presenting Dear World March 15 - 19.

Mar. 16, 2023  

New York City Center Encores! is presenting Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, running through March 19, 2023. This madcap romp is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed Herman's Mack & Mabel (2019 Encores!), with new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.

With its premiere in 1969, Dear World made Jerry Herman the first composer-lyricist in history to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway, each centered around a uniquely larger-than-life leading lady. A true hidden gem of the Broadway canon, this madcap fable follows a motley band of outcasts who must rally together to save their picturesque neighborhood in Paris from a greedy cabal of oil-hungry bankers. Two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy takes on the story's lovable heroine Countess Aurelia, performing some of Herman's sweetest and most sumptuous songs, including "I Don't Want to Know," "Kiss Her Now," and "Each Tomorrow Morning."

The cast also features Brooks Ashmanskas (President), Andréa Burns (Constance), Christopher Fitzgerald (Sewerman), Ann Harada (Gabrielle), Kody Jauron (Artiste), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Julian), Samantha Williams (Nina).

Watch full higlights of the cast in action below!





Related Stories
Photos & Video: First Look at DEAR WORLD at Encores! Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at DEAR WORLD at Encores!
Get a first look at photos and video of Dear World at New York City Center Encores!
Mary-Mitchell Campbell Reveals Plans for CITY OF ANGELS and LOVE LIFE at Encores! Photo
Mary-Mitchell Campbell Reveals Plans for CITY OF ANGELS and LOVE LIFE at Encores!
Mary-Mitchell Campbell takes over as the  Music Director of Encores! this season. While her energies are currently focused on the first show of the new season (Dear World, led by Donna Murphy), she revealed in a recent interview with the New York Times that plans are already underway for future productions of City of Angels and Love Life.
Video: Samantha Williams Sings Ive Never Said I Love You Photo
Video: Samantha Williams Sings I've Never Said I Love You'
Watch Samantha Williams sing 'I've Never Said I Love You' from Dear World, coming to New York City Center Encores!
Video: Donna Murphy Sings I Don’t Want To Know From DEAR WORLD Photo
Video: Donna Murphy Sings 'I Don’t Want To Know' From DEAR WORLD
Watch a sneak peek of Donna Murphy as Countess Aurelia in Dear World singing 'I Don’t Want To Know' accompanied by Encores! Music Director, Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

From This Author - Show Highlights


Photos/Video: First Look at Donna Murphy, Brooks Ashmanskas & More in DEAR WORLD at Encores!Photos/Video: First Look at Donna Murphy, Brooks Ashmanskas & More in DEAR WORLD at Encores!
March 15, 2023

Get a first look at photos and video of Dear World at New York City Center Encores!
Photos: First Look at Jessica Chastain and More in A DOLL'S HOUSE on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Jessica Chastain and More in A DOLL'S HOUSE on Broadway
March 9, 2023

We have you first look at Jessica Chastain and the cast of A Doll's House on Broadway. Check out all of the photos here!
Video: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë WanamakerVideo: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker
February 10, 2023

Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). Check out video highlights of this new play from Shar White!
Photos: See New Images of Aaron Tveit & Ashley Loren in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALPhotos: See New Images of Aaron Tveit & Ashley Loren in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
February 2, 2023

Check out new photos of Aaron Tveit and Ashley Loren as Christian and Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.
Photos: First Look at Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker in PICTURES FROM HOMEPhotos: First Look at Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker in PICTURES FROM HOME
February 1, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker in Pictures From Home at Studio 54 on Broadway.
share