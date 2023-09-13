Video: Watch Highlights From THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

The 12 explores a moment in one of the greatest stories of all time and will appear on the Goodspeed stage through October 29.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 4 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced

Goodspeed Musicals is presenting the new musical The 12, the third production of its 60th anniversary season. The 12 explores a moment in one of the greatest stories of all time and will appear on the Goodspeed stage through October 29 in East Haddam, Conn.

Watch highlights below!
 
Jerusalem. The disciples are in disarray. Torn apart by the unthinkable death of their leader, see how twelve ordinary individuals come together to create one of the most powerful movements ever known. Filled with power and passion, The 12 is a universal story of love and how each of us must eventually navigate the loss of whatever we hold most dear. Join us for a profoundly moving musical that you will never forget!
 
The 12 features book & lyrics by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Schenkkan (Broadway: All The Way (Tony Award for Best Play), The Great Society, The Kentucky Cycle (Pulitzer Prize for Drama)), with music & lyrics by Neil Berg (Off-Broadway: The Prince and the Pauper; Regional: Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, Tim and Scrooge).
 
Pete will be played by Akron Lanier Watson (Broadway: Hamilton, The Color Purple, The Play That Goes Wrong). Andrew will be played by Wonzaā Johnson (Broadway: MJ The Musical; National Tour: Hamilton). Tom will be played by Wesley Taylor (Broadway: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, The Addams Family, Rock of Ages). Jimmy will be played by Etai Benson (Broadway: Company, On Broadway, The Band's Visit; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked). Simon Will be played by Gregory Treco (The Terris: The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd; Broadway: Hamilton). John will be played by Kyle Scatliffe (Broadway: Hamilton, The Color Purple, Les Misérables). James will be played by Kelvin Moon Loh (Broadway: Beetlejuice The Musical, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, The King and I). Tee will be played by Mel Johnson Jr. (Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate; Jekyll and Hyde; Hot Feet). Phil will be played by Brandon J. Ellis (Broadway/National Tour: Bandstand, The Play That Goes Wrong, Once). Bart will be played by Rob Morrison (Goodspeed: Big River; Off-Broadway: Assassins, Frankenstein, Avenue Q). Matt will be played by F. Michael Haynie (The Terris: Band Geeks!; Broadway: Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Holler If Ya Hear Me). Mags will be played by Adrienne Walker (Broadway: The Lion King; Kiss Me, Kate). Mother Mary will be played by Rema Webb (Broadway: Fat Ham, The Music Man, Escape to Margaritaville).
 
Known for masterfully reinventing the stage musical, The 12 will be directed by Tony Award-winning director John Doyle, who will also musically stage and design the set for the production. Doyle has been Artistic Director of four prestigious regional theatres in the U.K. and has an extensive directing career in theatre, film and opera. His Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd (Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical), Company (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical), The Color Purple (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical).




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Photo
Video: Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer

Through interviews with stage and screen stars who honed their craft at Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), including David Auburn, Christine Baranski, André De Shields, Laura Linney, John Patrick Shanley, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sam Waterston, the film chronicles the career-making momentsthat have come to define MTC. Watch a video trailer!

2
Santino Fontana, Nathan Lane, Judy Kuhn & More to Join CSC Gala Photo
Santino Fontana, Nathan Lane, Judy Kuhn & More to Join CSC Gala

Sarah L. Douglas of SLD Associates and John Weidman (CSC’s I Can Get It For You Wholesale) will be honored at CSC’s 2023 Gala. See who is performing and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Kilgore, Klena & More to Join The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall Photo
Kilgore, Klena & More to Join The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— will open its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, featuring Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How th Photo
Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives

In this video, watch as 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner Jason Zembuch Young reflects on the honor he received at the 76th Annual Tony Awards!

More Hot Stories For You

Tickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on BroadwayTickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Shirine Babb Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as the 'Doctor' Next WeekShirine Babb Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as the 'Doctor' Next Week
Rachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List; Rita Moreno CommentsRachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List; Rita Moreno Comments
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next YearKelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You