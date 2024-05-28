Video: Watch Cherry Jones and Harry Treadaway in THE GRAPES OF WRATH Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre will soon present a new production of Frank Galati’s Tony Award-winning adaptation of The Grapes of Wrath, based on the novel by John Steinbeck, directed by Carrie Cracknell.

The cast includes Cherry Jones as Ma Joad, with Zoë Aldrich, Afolabi Alli, Rhys Bailey, Rachel Barnes, Brandon Bassir, Lin Blakley, Morgan Burgess, Tom Bulpett, Ryan Ellsworth, Amelia Gabriel, Christopher Godwin, Valentine Hanson, Greg Hicks, Harley Johnston, Natey Jones, William Lawlor, Mirren Mack, Maimuna Memon, Matthew Romain, Anish Roy, Michael Shaeffer, Robyn Sinclair, Tucker St Ivany, Emma Tracey, Harry Treadaway and Cath Whitefield.

Forced to travel west in search of a promised land, the Joad family embark on an epic journey across America in the hope of finding work and a new life in California.

The design team includes: set designer is Alex Eales, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Guy Hoare, composer Stuart Earl, staff director Georgia Green and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham.