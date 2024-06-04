Video: Watch Ben Platt Perform 'Before I Knew You' From Honeymind

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-award winner Ben Platt stopped Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform the song Before I Knew You from his latest album, Honeymind.

Watch the performance now!

In a previous appearance on the late-night show, he told Meyers about Honeymind's origin, and how the title of his album was inspired by his love for his fiance.

Currently, Platt is also playing a residency at the newly reopened Palace Theatre, which runs from May 28 through June 15.

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released two albums previously – 2019’s Sing To Me and 2021’s Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC