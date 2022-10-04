Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Introduce His Next Broadway Musical, BAD CINDERELLA

Bad Cinderella will begin previews at the Imperial Theatre on February 17, 2023.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera might be enetering its final months on Broadway, but his new musical arrives soon after its final performance. Bad Cinderella, starring Linedy Genao in the title role, will begin performances on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with opening night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Connor.

This modern retelling of the classic fairytale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

Check out highlights from the big day at the Imperial Theatre below!





