Video: Watch Amber Iman Sing 'How Glory Goes' From FLOYD COLLINS at MCC MISCAST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Amber Iman sings "How Glory Goes" from Floyd Collins at MCC Theater's MISCAST24. The Lempicka alum performed the Adam Guettel-written song at the 2024 gala.

Floyd Collins will make its Broadway debut this spring, starring Jeremy Jordan in the title role.

About Amber Iman

Amber Iman was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Lempicka. Her other Broadway credits include Shuffle Along Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed and Soul Doctor. She also appeared in the national tour of Hamilton as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

About MCC Theater’s Miscast

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.