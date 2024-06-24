Video: Watch All 14 Jimmy Awards Opening Numbers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In just hours, the nation's most talented teens will gather at the Minskoff Theatre to perform at the Jimmy Awards! This year, 102 nominees, coming from 51 high school musical theatre awards competitions across the U.S. will compete for the ultimate prizes of Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award, as well as other honors and scholarships.

It took years for the Jimmy Awards to grow as big as they are today. Below, check out all 14 opening numbers from ceremonies past, starting with 2009, which featured just 32 students!

2009 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2010 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2011 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2012 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2013 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2014 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2015 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2016 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2017 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2018 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2019 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2021 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2022 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. The 2024 Jimmy Awards anticipates welcoming more than 100 nominees from over 50 cities across the country as they make their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this exhilarating talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.