Video: Watch 100 Students Premiere Disney's DARE TO DREAM JR. at the 2025 Junior Theater Festival

Earlier this year, iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group presented the 2025 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. For the past 22 years, over 100,000 musical theatre students, their teachers, and families have made the annual pilgrimage to this epic event celebrating musical theatre.



JTF 2025 celebrated 20 years of Disney joining MTI’s Broadway Junior collection and a founding sponsor of JTF. Disney’s Dare to Dream JR. premiered at the special event, directed & choreographed by Emily Maltby, and featuring 100 students from three different participating groups: Inspiration Stage, Richmond, TX; North Texas Performing Arts-Fairview Youth Theatre, Fairview, TX; and Plaza Academy, Cleburne, TX.

Disney’s Dare to Dream JR. is currently available for licensing via Music Theatre International (MTI).

Check out highlights from Disney's Dare to Dream JR. below!



"Friend Like Me":

"How Far I'll Go":

"Hakuna Matata":

"Be Our Guest":

"Let It Go":

"Surface Pressure":