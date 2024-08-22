News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: The Kid Critics Have Royal Ball at ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

What did our Kid Critics think of Once Upon a Mattress? Find out!

By: Aug. 22, 2024
Once Upon A Mattress Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $60
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues Kid Critics, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tess (11), Evangeline (11), and Lennon (10), who recently headed to the Hudson Theatre to check out Once Upon a Mattress. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!

An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,”  Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses.  





Shop Broadway

Videos