KID CRITICS
Video: The Kid Critics Can't Stop Their Feelings for & JULIET

What did our Kid Critics think of & Juliet? Find out!

Feb. 19, 2023  

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Patrick (13), Eliana (12), and Vivi (10), who recently headed to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre to check out & Juliet on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out below!



