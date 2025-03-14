Video: The Company of TAKE THE LEAD At Paper Mill Playhouses Performs 'Watch Me Move'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out video of the the company of Take the Lead at Paper Mill Playhouse performing, "Watch Me Move"! Set in the pulsating heart of New York City, Take The Lead is a new musical based on the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas.

This electrifying tale is the true story of Pierre Dulaine, a former professional dancer who, against all odds, brought the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools.