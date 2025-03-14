Video: The Company of TAKE THE LEAD At Paper Mill Playhouses Performs 'Watch Me Move'

Take The Lead is a joyful new musical based on the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas.
Set in the pulsating heart of New York City, Take The Lead is a new musical based on the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas.
This electrifying tale is the true story of Pierre Dulaine, a former professional dancer who, against all odds, brought the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools.
This world-premiere musical spotlights a dynamic fusion of ballroom and hip-hop in its music and choreography with a book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins (Schmigadoon!) and a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now, Take The Lead will be co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet) and Maria Torres (So You Think You Can Dance) and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli (Newsies).
